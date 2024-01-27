Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: Jackson State 8-10, Bethune-Cook. 8-10

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Moore Gymnasium -- Daytona Beach, Florida

What to Know

Jackson State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Jackson State Tigers and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moore Gymnasium. Bethune-Cook. took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Jackson State, who comes in off a win.

Even though Jackson State has not done well against Texas So. recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Tigers walked away with a 73-64 victory over the Tigers.

We saw a pretty high 161-over/under line set for Bethune-Cook.'s previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 76-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Lions. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Bethune-Cook. in their matchups with Arkansas Pine Bluff: they've now lost three in a row.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-10 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 8-10.

Everything came up roses for Jackson State against Bethune-Cook. in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 91-64 win. Does Jackson State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bethune-Cook. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Jackson State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Bethune-Cook..