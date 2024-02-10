Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: Prairie View 9-13, Bethune-Cook. 10-12

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gymnasium -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Prairie View has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moore Gymnasium. Bethune-Cook. took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Prairie View, who comes in off a win.

Prairie View and the Golden Lions couldn't quite live up to the 160.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. In a tight game that could have gone either way, the Panthers made off with a 75-74 win over the Golden Lions.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Bethune-Cook. on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Bulldogs 72-68.

Bethune-Cook. struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Panthers' win bumped their record up to 9-13. As for the Wildcats, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-12.

Prairie View couldn't quite finish off the Wildcats in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 and fell 60-58. Can Prairie View avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Bethune-Cook. has won both of the games they've played against Prairie View in the last 2 years.