Who's Playing

Southern Utah Jaguars @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: Southern Utah 9-7, Bethune-Cook. 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Southern Utah Jaguars and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 15th at Moore Gymnasium. Southern Utah is coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

Last Saturday, the Jaguars earned a 74-65 win over the Rattlers.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Bethune-Cook. last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 79-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. It was the first time this season that Bethune-Cook. let down their fans at home.

Even though they lost, Bethune-Cook. were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Grambling only pulled down three offensive rebounds.

The Jaguars have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-7 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 6-9.

Looking ahead to Monday, Southern Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Southern Utah came up short against Bethune-Cook. in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 60-53. Can Southern Utah avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Southern Utah is a 5-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bethune-Cook. and Southern Utah both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.