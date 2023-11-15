Who's Playing
Trinity Baptist Eagles @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats
Current Records: Trinity Baptist 0-1, Bethune-Cook. 1-1
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV
Bethune-Cook. is 4-0 against Trinity Baptist since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will be playing at home against the Trinity Baptist Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET at Moore Gym. Bethune-Cook. might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Friday.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, a fact Bethune-Cook. proved. They blew past the Tigers, posting a 113-46 win at home. The victory was just what Bethune-Cook. needed coming off of a 80-60 loss in their prior match.
Meanwhile, Trinity Baptist had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a serious blow against the Hatters last Monday, falling 109-54. Trinity Baptist was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 59-21.
The victory got the Wildcats back to even at 1-1. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.
Everything came up roses for Bethune-Cook. against Trinity Baptist in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as the squad secured a 83-46 victory. Will Bethune-Cook. repeat their success, or does Trinity Baptist have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Bethune-Cook. has won all of the games they've played against Trinity Baptist in the last 8 years.
- Nov 16, 2022 - Bethune-Cook. 83 vs. Trinity Baptist 46
- Nov 15, 2019 - Bethune-Cook. 100 vs. Trinity Baptist 42
- Nov 13, 2018 - Bethune-Cook. 104 vs. Trinity Baptist 44
- Dec 03, 2015 - Bethune-Cook. 78 vs. Trinity Baptist 49