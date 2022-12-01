Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Bethune-Cookman

Current Records: Chicago State 2-6; Bethune-Cookman 3-4

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars are staying on the road Thursday to face off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 1 at Moore Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The game between Chicago State and the Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Cougars falling 82-68 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 69-66 to the NW State Demons.

Chicago State is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Chicago State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The losses put Chicago State at 2-6 and Bethune-Cookman at 3-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cougars are stumbling into the matchup with the ninth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.6 on average. The Wildcats have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 32nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.