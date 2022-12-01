Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Bethune-Cookman

Current Records: Chicago State 2-6; Bethune-Cookman 3-4

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars are staying on the road on Thursday to face off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 1 at Moore Gym. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Cougars ended up a good deal behind the Marquette Golden Eagles when they played this past Saturday, losing 82-68.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 69-66 to the NW State Demons.

The losses put Chicago State at 2-6 and Bethune-Cookman at 3-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Chicago State is stumbling into the contest with the ninth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.6 on average. Bethune-Cookman has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 35th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.