Who's Playing

Florida National @ Bethune-Cookman

Current Records: Florida National 0-1; Bethune-Cookman 2-9

What to Know

The Florida National Conquistadors' road trip will continue as they head to Moore Gym at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

There's no need to mince words: the Conquistadors lost to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles seven weeks ago, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 94-57.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman was expected to have a tough go of it last Wednesday, and that's exactly how things played out. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Marist Red Foxes an easy 68-45 win.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch