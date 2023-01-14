Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Bethune-Cookman

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 2-16; Bethune-Cookman 5-11

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils will be on the road. Mississippi Valley State and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Moore Gym. The Delta Devils will be strutting in after a win while Bethune-Cookman will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but on Monday Mississippi Valley State sidestepped the Texas Southern Tigers for a 71-67 victory.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman suffered a grim 102-75 defeat to the Southern Jaguars on Monday.

Mississippi Valley State is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 12-6 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Delta Devils' victory brought them up to 2-16 while the Wildcats' loss pulled them down to 5-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Mississippi Valley State is 363rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 55.5 on average. Bethune-Cookman has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the third most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Bethune-Cookman won the only game these two teams have played in the last three years.