Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Bethune-Cookman

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 2-16; Bethune-Cookman 5-11

What to Know

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Wildcats and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moore Gym. Mississippi Valley State will be strutting in after a win while Bethune-Cookman will be stumbling in from a loss.

Bethune-Cookman was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 102-75 punch to the gut against the Southern Jaguars.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Monday Mississippi Valley State sidestepped the Texas Southern Tigers for a 71-67 victory.

Bethune-Cookman is now 5-11 while the Delta Devils sit at 2-16. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats are third worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.7 on average. Mississippi Valley State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 363rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 55.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bethune-Cookman won the only game these two teams have played in the last three years.