Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Albany 9-10, Binghamton 9-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Albany Great Danes and the Binghamton Bearcats are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Events Center. The Great Danes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

Albany is headed into Saturday's matchup after beating the impressive 160.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Bryant. Albany fell 89-79 to Bryant on Thursday. The Great Danes have struggled against the Bulldogs recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Binghamton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They took a 72-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of Vermont.

Albany now has a losing record at 9-10. As for Binghamton, they now also have a losing record at 9-10.

Albany came up short against Binghamton in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 69-57. Can Albany avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Albany has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Binghamton.