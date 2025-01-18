Who's Playing
Albany Great Danes @ Binghamton Bearcats
Current Records: Albany 9-10, Binghamton 9-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Albany Great Danes and the Binghamton Bearcats are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Events Center. The Great Danes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.
Albany is headed into Saturday's matchup after beating the impressive 160.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Bryant. Albany fell 89-79 to Bryant on Thursday. The Great Danes have struggled against the Bulldogs recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, Binghamton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They took a 72-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of Vermont.
Albany now has a losing record at 9-10. As for Binghamton, they now also have a losing record at 9-10.
Albany came up short against Binghamton in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 69-57. Can Albany avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Albany has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Binghamton.
- Feb 08, 2024 - Binghamton 69 vs. Albany 57
- Jan 13, 2024 - Albany 95 vs. Binghamton 75
- Feb 11, 2023 - Binghamton 80 vs. Albany 66
- Jan 19, 2023 - Binghamton 65 vs. Albany 54
- Feb 16, 2022 - Albany 68 vs. Binghamton 67
- Jan 06, 2022 - Binghamton 88 vs. Albany 79
- Feb 05, 2020 - Albany 62 vs. Binghamton 49
- Jan 04, 2020 - Albany 74 vs. Binghamton 62
- Mar 05, 2019 - Albany 73 vs. Binghamton 58
- Feb 02, 2019 - Albany 64 vs. Binghamton 50