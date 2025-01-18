Halftime Report

Albany needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 33-32 lead against Binghamton.

Albany came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Albany Great Danes @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Albany 9-10, Binghamton 9-10

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Albany Great Danes and the Binghamton Bearcats are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Events Center. The Great Danes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

Albany is headed into Saturday's matchup after beating the impressive 160.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Bryant. Albany fell 89-79 to Bryant on Thursday. The Great Danes have struggled against the Bulldogs recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Binghamton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They took a 72-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of Vermont.

Albany now has a losing record at 9-10. As for Binghamton, they now also have a losing record at 9-10.

Albany is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Albany came up short against Binghamton in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 69-57. Can Albany avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Binghamton is a slight 1-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Albany has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Binghamton.