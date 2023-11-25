Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Army 0-5, Binghamton 3-3

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats will be playing at home against the Army Black Knights at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Binghamton unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 89-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pioneers. Binghamton found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.2% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, Army is still winless after their contest against Albany on Tuesday, but it was at least the closest they've come to winning. The Black Knights fell just short of the Great Danes by a score of 62-59.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Army struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Binghamton strolled past Army in their previous meeting back in November of 2019 by a score of 88-73. Will Binghamton repeat their success, or does Army have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Army has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Binghamton.