Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Bryant 15-9, Binghamton 11-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Bryant Bulldogs and the Binghamton Bearcats are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Events Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Bryant and the Wildcats couldn't quite live up to the 161.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Bulldogs blew past the Wildcats 85-66. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.1% better than the opposition, as Bryant's was.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats were able to grind out a solid win over the Great Danes on Thursday, taking the game 69-57.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-9 record this season. As for the Bearcats, the victory got them back to even at 11-11.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bryant have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Binghamton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Bryant was able to grind out a solid win over the Bearcats in their previous matchup back in January, winning 77-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bryant since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Bryant has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Binghamton.