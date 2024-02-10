Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Bryant 15-9, Binghamton 11-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Binghamton will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Bryant Bulldogs will face off in an America East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Events Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.9% better than the opposition, a fact Binghamton proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Great Danes by a score of 69-57.

Meanwhile, Bryant and the Wildcats couldn't quite live up to the 161.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Bulldogs were the clear victor by a 85-66 margin over the Wildcats.

The victory got the Bearcats back to even at 11-11. As for the Bulldogs, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-9 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While fans of Bryant and the Bearcats were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. As for their next game, Bryant is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Binghamton might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Bryant is a 3.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Bryant has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Binghamton.