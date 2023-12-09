Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Le Moyne 3-6, Binghamton 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

After two games on the road, Binghamton is heading back home. They will take on the Le Moyne Dolphins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Le Moyne took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Binghamton, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Bearcats didn't have too much trouble with the Skyhawks on the road as they won 79-64. The win was just what Binghamton needed coming off of a 84-49 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 92 points the game before, Le Moyne faltered in their match on Tuesday. They took a 68-51 bruising from the Black Knights.

The Bearcats now have a winning record of 5-4. As for the Dolphins, the last time they won on the road was back back in November. Having now lost four straight away matches, they've bumped their record down to 3-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Le Moyne struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.