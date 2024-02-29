Who's Playing
Maine Black Bears @ Binghamton Bearcats
Current Records: Maine 13-15, Binghamton 12-14
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 6:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, Binghamton is heading back home. They and the Maine Black Bears will face off in an America East battle at 6:07 p.m. ET on Thursday at Events Center. Binghamton and the Black Bears are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.
Last Thursday, the Bearcats came up short against the River Hawks and fell 87-80. Binghamton has not had much luck with the River Hawks recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.
Meanwhile, the Black Bears beat the Highlanders 68-58 on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Maine.
The Bearcats have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-14 record this season. As for the Black Bears, their win bumped their record up to 13-15.
Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Binghamton's sizable advantage in that area, the Black Bears will need to find a way to close that gap.
Binghamton barely slipped by the Black Bears when the teams last played back in January, winning 51-50. Will Binghamton repeat their success, or do the Black Bears have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Binghamton and Maine both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 27, 2024 - Binghamton 51 vs. Maine 50
- Feb 25, 2023 - Maine 71 vs. Binghamton 67
- Jan 22, 2023 - Maine 78 vs. Binghamton 57
- Feb 05, 2022 - Binghamton 69 vs. Maine 60
- Jan 16, 2022 - Binghamton 73 vs. Maine 65
- Feb 08, 2020 - Maine 82 vs. Binghamton 75
- Jan 19, 2020 - Maine 86 vs. Binghamton 63
- Mar 02, 2019 - Binghamton 83 vs. Maine 60
- Jan 26, 2019 - Binghamton 78 vs. Maine 66
- Feb 03, 2018 - Maine 81 vs. Binghamton 79