Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Maine 13-15, Binghamton 12-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 6:07 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 6:07 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Binghamton is heading back home. They and the Maine Black Bears will face off in an America East battle at 6:07 p.m. ET on Thursday at Events Center. Binghamton and the Black Bears are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

Last Thursday, the Bearcats came up short against the River Hawks and fell 87-80. Binghamton has not had much luck with the River Hawks recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, the Black Bears beat the Highlanders 68-58 on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Maine.

The Bearcats have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-14 record this season. As for the Black Bears, their win bumped their record up to 13-15.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Binghamton's sizable advantage in that area, the Black Bears will need to find a way to close that gap.

Binghamton barely slipped by the Black Bears when the teams last played back in January, winning 51-50. Will Binghamton repeat their success, or do the Black Bears have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Binghamton and Maine both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.