Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: N.J. Tech 5-14, Binghamton 9-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 6:07 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 6:07 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the N.J. Tech Highlanders and the Binghamton Bearcats are set to tip at 6:07 p.m. ET on February 1st at Events Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

N.J. Tech had to suffer through a six-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They pulled ahead with a 75-74 photo finish over the Retrievers.

Meanwhile, Binghamton had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. In a tight match that could have gone either way, they made off with a 51-50 win over the Black Bears.

The Highlanders' victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-14. As for the Bearcats, their win bumped their record up to 9-10.

N.J. Tech suffered a grim 86-67 defeat to Binghamton in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Can N.J. Tech avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Binghamton has won 6 out of their last 8 games against N.J. Tech.