UMBC Retrievers @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: UMBC 7-17, Binghamton 11-12

UMBC has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East battle at 6:07 p.m. ET on Thursday at Events Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 14 to 4 on offense, a fact UMBC found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell just short of the Catamounts by a score of 72-70. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UMBC in their matchups with the Catamounts: they've now lost seven in a row.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats were just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 70-69 to the Bulldogs.

Binghamton struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Retrievers have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 13 of their last 15 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-17 record this season. As for the Bearcats, they now have a losing record at 11-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMBC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Binghamton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UMBC is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Binghamton is a 4.5-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

UMBC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Binghamton.