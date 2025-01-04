Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: UMBC 8-7, Binghamton 8-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UMBC is preparing for their first America East matchup of the season on Saturday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Binghamton Bearcats at 2:00 p.m. ET at Events Center. The Retrievers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.2 points per game this season.

On Sunday, UMBC needed a bit of extra time to put away American. They skirted past the Eagles 96-93. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

UMBC's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Marcus Banks Jr. led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 28 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Banks Jr. a new career-high in field goal percentage (55%). Another player making a difference was Ace Valentine, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, Binghamton's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. Their2024 ended with a 69-51 loss against Marist. The match marked the Bearcats' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

UMBC now has a winning record of 8-7. As for Binghamton, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 8-7.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UMBC has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.1% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Binghamton struggles in that department as they've made 38.4% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UMBC and Binghamton were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in March, but UMBC came up empty-handed after a 72-71 loss. Can UMBC avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UMBC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Binghamton.