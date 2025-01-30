Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Vermont 11-10, Binghamton 9-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 6:07 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 6:07 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Vermont has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East battle at 6:07 p.m. ET on Thursday at Events Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The experts predicted Vermont would be headed in after a victory, but UMBC made sure that didn't happen. Vermont took an 80-63 bruising from UMBC on Saturday.

Even though they lost, Vermont smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Binghamton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They took an 83-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of Bryant. The over/under was set at 152 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Vermont's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-10. As for Binghamton, their loss dropped their record down to 9-12.

Vermont beat Binghamton 72-64 in their previous meeting last Thursday. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vermont since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Binghamton in the last 4 years.