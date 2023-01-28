Who's Playing

Bryant @ Binghamton

Current Records: Bryant 13-7; Binghamton 8-12

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats and the Bryant Bulldogs will face off in an America East clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Events Center. Binghamton is out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Bearcats as they lost 80-55 to the Vermont Catamounts on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bryant received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 98-79 to the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bryant won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.