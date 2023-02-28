Who's Playing
UMBC @ Binghamton
Current Records: UMBC 17-13; Binghamton 12-16
What to Know
The UMBC Retrievers and the Binghamton Bearcats are set to square off in an America East matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Retrievers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Wednesday as they fell 75-70 to the UMass Lowell River Hawks.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Binghamton as they fell 71-67 to the Maine Black Bears this past Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, UMBC is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
UMBC didn't have too much trouble with Binghamton at home in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they won 69-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMBC since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Retrievers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UMBC have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Binghamton.
- Feb 01, 2023 - UMBC 69 vs. Binghamton 55
- Mar 01, 2022 - UMBC 78 vs. Binghamton 68
- Jan 29, 2022 - UMBC 70 vs. Binghamton 68
- Dec 28, 2020 - Binghamton 75 vs. UMBC 69
- Dec 27, 2020 - UMBC 74 vs. Binghamton 67
- Feb 26, 2020 - Binghamton 76 vs. UMBC 74
- Jan 08, 2020 - Binghamton 79 vs. UMBC 75
- Feb 13, 2019 - UMBC 64 vs. Binghamton 50
- Jan 16, 2019 - UMBC 68 vs. Binghamton 49
- Feb 08, 2018 - UMBC 78 vs. Binghamton 68
- Jan 24, 2018 - UMBC 69 vs. Binghamton 57
- Feb 01, 2017 - UMBC 92 vs. Binghamton 74
- Jan 05, 2017 - UMBC 85 vs. Binghamton 71
- Feb 24, 2016 - UMBC 80 vs. Binghamton 79
- Jan 27, 2016 - Binghamton 66 vs. UMBC 57