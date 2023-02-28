Who's Playing

UMBC @ Binghamton

Current Records: UMBC 17-13; Binghamton 12-16

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers and the Binghamton Bearcats are set to square off in an America East matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Retrievers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Wednesday as they fell 75-70 to the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Binghamton as they fell 71-67 to the Maine Black Bears this past Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UMBC is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

UMBC didn't have too much trouble with Binghamton at home in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they won 69-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMBC since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Retrievers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UMBC have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Binghamton.