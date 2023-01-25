Who's Playing

Vermont @ Binghamton

Current Records: Vermont 10-10; Binghamton 8-11

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts are 16-0 against the Binghamton Bearcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Catamounts and Binghamton will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Events Center. Vermont won both of their matches against Binghamton last season (66-49 and 74-42) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Vermont didn't have too much trouble with the New Jersey Tech Highlanders at home on Sunday as they won 85-69.

Meanwhile, Binghamton has to be hurting after a devastating 78-57 defeat at the hands of the Maine Black Bears on Sunday.

Vermont's win lifted them to 10-10 while Binghamton's loss dropped them down to 8-11. We'll see if the Catamounts can repeat their recent success or if the Bearcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Vermont have won all of the games they've played against Binghamton in the last nine years.