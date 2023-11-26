Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Butler 4-2, Boise State 3-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Boise State Broncos at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 26th at State Farm Field House. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

On Friday, the Bulldogs earned a 88-78 win over the Nittany Lions.

Pierre Brooks II was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 26 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jahmyl Telfort, who scored 18 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Broncos beat the Rams 65-61 on Friday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Boise State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Cam Martin, who scored 8 points along with 7 rebounds.

The losses dropped both teams to an identical 4-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Butler have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boise State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.