Halftime Report

Boise State is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 28-21 lead against Colo. State.

If Boise State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-4 in no time. On the other hand, Colo. State will have to make due with a 13-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Colo. State 13-2, Boise State 10-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Boise State will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Boise State Broncos and the Colo. State Rams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at ExtraMile Arena. Colo. State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Boise State, who comes in off a win.

Last Friday, the Broncos beat the Spartans 78-69. The win made it back-to-back wins for Boise State.

Boise State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but O'Mar Stanley led the charge by dropping a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Stanley scored 30 or more points. Another player making a difference was Tyson Degenhart, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Colo. State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 77-72 loss to the Aggies.

Colo. State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Isaiah Stevens, who scored 21 points along with eight assists, and Nique Clifford who scored 18 points.

The Broncos are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season. As for the Rams, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Boise State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Colo. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Boise State skirted past Colo. State 80-78 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Boise State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Colo. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Colo. State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Boise State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Colo. State.