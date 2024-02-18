Halftime Report
Boise State fell flat on their face against the Aggies last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Boise State has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bulldogs 48-33.
If Boise State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-8 in no time. On the other hand, Fresno State will have to make due with an 11-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Fresno State Bulldogs @ Boise State Broncos
Current Records: Fresno State 11-14, Boise State 16-8
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Boise State. They and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at ExtraMile Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Boise State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They suffered a grim 80-61 defeat to the Aggies on Saturday. Boise State has struggled against the Aggies recently, as their contest on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.
The losing side was boosted by Tyson Degenhart, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Bulldogs had to settle for a 67-65 loss against the Rebels on Wednesday.
Fresno State's loss came about despite a quality game from Leo Colimerio, who scored 30 points. It was the first time this season that Colimerio scored 20 or more points.
The Broncos' loss dropped their record down to 16-8. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-14.
Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Boise State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Fresno State, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9 rebounds per game. Given Boise State's sizable advantage in that area, the Bulldogs will need to find a way to close that gap.
Boise State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 72-68 win. Will Boise State repeat their success, or do the Bulldogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Boise State is a big 15.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Broncos, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 13.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 136 points.
Series History
Boise State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Fresno State.
- Jan 23, 2024 - Boise State 72 vs. Fresno State 68
- Jan 24, 2023 - Boise State 63 vs. Fresno State 53
- Jan 28, 2022 - Boise State 68 vs. Fresno State 63
- Dec 28, 2021 - Boise State 65 vs. Fresno State 55
- Mar 02, 2021 - Fresno State 67 vs. Boise State 64
- Jan 20, 2021 - Boise State 73 vs. Fresno State 51
- Jan 25, 2020 - Boise State 87 vs. Fresno State 53
- Feb 13, 2019 - Fresno State 65 vs. Boise State 63
- Jan 19, 2019 - Fresno State 63 vs. Boise State 53
- Jan 09, 2018 - Boise State 70 vs. Fresno State 64