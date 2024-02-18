Halftime Report

Boise State fell flat on their face against the Aggies last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Boise State has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bulldogs 48-33.

If Boise State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-8 in no time. On the other hand, Fresno State will have to make due with an 11-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Fresno State 11-14, Boise State 16-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

$14.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Boise State. They and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at ExtraMile Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Boise State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They suffered a grim 80-61 defeat to the Aggies on Saturday. Boise State has struggled against the Aggies recently, as their contest on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Tyson Degenhart, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Bulldogs had to settle for a 67-65 loss against the Rebels on Wednesday.

Fresno State's loss came about despite a quality game from Leo Colimerio, who scored 30 points. It was the first time this season that Colimerio scored 20 or more points.

The Broncos' loss dropped their record down to 16-8. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-14.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Boise State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Fresno State, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9 rebounds per game. Given Boise State's sizable advantage in that area, the Bulldogs will need to find a way to close that gap.

Boise State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 72-68 win. Will Boise State repeat their success, or do the Bulldogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boise State is a big 15.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Broncos, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Fresno State.