Fresno State Bulldogs @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Fresno State 11-14, Boise State 16-8

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

After two games on the road, Boise State is heading back home. They and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at ExtraMile Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Boise State found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 80-61 loss at the hands of the Aggies. Boise State has struggled against the Aggies recently, as their contest on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Tyson Degenhart put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Bulldogs had to settle for a 67-65 defeat against the Rebels on Wednesday.

Fresno State's loss came about despite a quality game from Leo Colimerio, who scored 30 points. It was the first time this season that Colimerio scored 20 or more points.

The Broncos' defeat dropped their record down to 16-8. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 11-14.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Boise State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Fresno State, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9 rebounds per game. Given Boise State's sizable advantage in that area, the Bulldogs will need to find a way to close that gap.

Boise State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Bulldogs when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with a 72-68 win. Will Boise State repeat their success, or do the Bulldogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Boise State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Fresno State.