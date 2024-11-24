Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Hampton 2-3, Boise State 3-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos will face off against the Hampton Pirates at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at John Gray Gymnasium. The Broncos are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 86 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, Boise State earned an 84-71 victory over Clemson. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Broncos.

Boise State relied on the efforts of Tyson Degenhart, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Andrew Meadow, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Meadow a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four).

Meanwhile, Hampton came into Tuesday's game having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against UMBC by a score of 78-68 on Tuesday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 146.5 point over/under.

Hampton got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Noah Farrakhan out in front who went 7 for 9 en route to 19 points. Farrakhan had some trouble finding his footing against Norfolk State on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. George Beale Jr. was another key player, going 9 for 16 en route to 23 points plus two steals.

Boise State's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-1. As for Hampton, their win bumped their record up to 2-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Boise State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hampton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.