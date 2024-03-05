Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Nevada 24-6, Boise State 21-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Nevada Wolf Pack and the Boise State Broncos are set to tip at 11:00 p.m. ET on March 5th at ExtraMile Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a five-game winning streak alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Nevada proved on Friday. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 74-66.

Nevada can attribute much of their success to Nick Davidson, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds, and Jarod Lucas, who scored 21 points. Davidson didn't help Nevada's cause all that much against Colo. State on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, the Broncos earned a 89-79 win over the Lobos on Saturday.

Boise State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was O'Mar Stanley out in front who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds. Tyson Degenhart was another key contributor, scoring 23 points.

The Wolf Pack are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 24-6 record this season. As for the Broncos, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 21-8.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Nevada hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Boise State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Nevada is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Boise State.

Odds

Boise State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Nevada.