Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: New Mexico 21-7, Boise State 20-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

New Mexico has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at ExtraMile Arena.

New Mexico came into the matchup on Saturday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 78-77 to the Falcons. New Mexico found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Nelly Junior Joseph, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Donovan Dent, who scored 14 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boise State stacked a tenth blowout win onto their ever-increasing hoard on Tuesday. They took their match on the road with ease, bagging a 79-48 win over the Falcons. The victory was familiar territory for Boise State who now have four in a row.

Boise State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Chibuzo Agbo, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds, and Tyson Degenhart, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds. O'Mar Stanley was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

The Lobos' loss dropped their record down to 21-7. As for the Broncos, their win bumped their record up to 20-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. New Mexico hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.8 points per game. However, it's not like Boise State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

New Mexico came up short against the Broncos when the teams last played back in January, falling 86-78. Can New Mexico avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Boise State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.