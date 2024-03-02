Who's Playing
New Mexico Lobos @ Boise State Broncos
Current Records: New Mexico 21-7, Boise State 20-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
New Mexico has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at ExtraMile Arena.
New Mexico came into the matchup on Saturday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 78-77 to the Falcons. New Mexico found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Nelly Junior Joseph, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Donovan Dent, who scored 14 points along with five assists and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Boise State stacked a tenth blowout win onto their ever-increasing hoard on Tuesday. They took their match on the road with ease, bagging a 79-48 win over the Falcons. The victory was familiar territory for Boise State who now have four in a row.
Boise State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Chibuzo Agbo, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds, and Tyson Degenhart, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds. O'Mar Stanley was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.
The Lobos' loss dropped their record down to 21-7. As for the Broncos, their win bumped their record up to 20-8.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. New Mexico hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.8 points per game. However, it's not like Boise State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
New Mexico came up short against the Broncos when the teams last played back in January, falling 86-78. Can New Mexico avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Boise State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.
- Jan 31, 2024 - Boise State 86 vs. New Mexico 78
- Feb 22, 2023 - Boise State 82 vs. New Mexico 77
- Jan 20, 2023 - New Mexico 81 vs. Boise State 79
- Jan 15, 2022 - Boise State 71 vs. New Mexico 63
- Dec 23, 2020 - Boise State 89 vs. New Mexico 52
- Dec 21, 2020 - Boise State 77 vs. New Mexico 53
- Feb 23, 2020 - Boise State 74 vs. New Mexico 61
- Dec 04, 2019 - New Mexico 80 vs. Boise State 78
- Mar 06, 2019 - New Mexico 73 vs. Boise State 72
- Feb 06, 2018 - Boise State 73 vs. New Mexico 71