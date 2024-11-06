Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Oakland 1-0, Boise State 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos will start their season against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at ExtraMile Arena.

Oakland is headed out to face Boise State after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Oakland put the hurt on Defiance with a sharp 75-52 victory on Monday. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Golden Grizzlies have posted since February 17th.

Their victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Boise State, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 22-9 record.

Going forward, Boise State is probably looking forward to this one considering their 17.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 16-12-2 record against the spread.

Everything went Boise State's way against Oakland in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, as Boise State made off with a 77-57 win. Does Boise State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Oakland turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Boise State is a big 17.5-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Broncos, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

Boise State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.