Saint Mary's Gaels @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Saint Mary's 3-4, Boise State 3-3

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Mountain America Center -- Idaho Falls, Idaho

What to Know

Saint Mary's has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the Boise State Broncos at 8:00 p.m. ET at Mountain America Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Saint Mary's on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-71 to the Utes.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Aidan Mahaney, who scored 22 points along with 5 assists. Another player making a difference was Alex Ducas, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.5% worse than the opposition, a fact Boise State found out the hard way on Sunday. They took a 70-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.

Like Saint Mary's, Boise State lost despite seeing results from several players. Tyson Degenhart led the charge by scoring 12 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Gaels have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-4 record this season. As for the Broncos, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Mary's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boise State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.