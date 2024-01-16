Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: UNLV 8-7, Boise State 12-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Boise State is 9-1 against UNLV since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State will be looking to keep their 22-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Friday, the Broncos earned a 64-56 win over the Wolf Pack.

Boise State can attribute much of their success to Tyson Degenhart, who scored 20 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, UNLV pushed their score all the way to 86 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 87-86 to the Aggies. Despite running the score up even higher than they did on Tuesday (83), UNLV still had to take the loss.

Despite their defeat, UNLV saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Luis Rodriguez, who scored 23 points along with nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Kalib Boone was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with six rebounds and four steals.

The Broncos are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season. As for the Rebels, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-7.

Going forward, Boise State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Boise State beat UNLV 87-76 when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Does Boise State have another victory up their sleeve, or will UNLV turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Boise State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UNLV.