Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Boise State looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Utah Valley 48-31.

If Boise State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-4 in no time. On the other hand, Utah Valley will have to make due with a 6-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Utah Valley 6-6, Boise State 8-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Utah Valley Wolverines at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State will be looking to keep their 20-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Thursday, the Broncos came up short against the Cougars and fell 66-61.

O'Mar Stanley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 23 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Wednesday after their third straight loss. They lost to the Flames at home by a decisive 79-63 margin. Utah Valley found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 29.6% worse than the opposition.

Even though they lost, Utah Valley were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Broncos' loss dropped their record down to 8-4. As for the Wolverines, their defeat ended an 11-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 6-6.

Going forward, Boise State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points.

Boise State strolled past Utah Valley in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a score of 87-69. Will Boise State repeat their success, or does Utah Valley have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boise State is a big 11-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

Boise State has won both of the games they've played against Utah Valley in the last 2 years.