Who's Playing

Colorado State @ Boise State

Current Records: Colorado State 19-3; Boise State 19-5

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Colorado State Rams at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 13 at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Boise State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the UNLV Rebels on Friday, but they still walked away with a 69-63 win. Boise State got double-digit scores from four players: forward Abu Kigab (18), forward Tyson Degenhart (15), guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (13), and forward Mladen Armus (12).

Meanwhile, Colorado State had enough points to win and then some against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday, taking their contest 65-50. Colorado State's forward David Roddy did his thing and had 21 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Boise State and the Rams split their matches last season, with Colorado State claiming a 78-56 victory and the Broncos retaliating with an 85-77 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boise State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Colorado State.