Who's Playing

Fresno State @ Boise State

Current Records: Fresno State 7-11; Boise State 15-5

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos won both of their matches against the Fresno State Bulldogs last season (65-55 and 68-63) and are aiming for the same result Tuesday. The Broncos and Fresno State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for Boise State as they fell 81-79 to the New Mexico Lobos this past Friday. Guard Chibuzo Agbo had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Fresno State and the UNLV Rebels this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Fresno State wrapped it up with a 76-63 victory at home. Fresno State's guard Isaiah Hill was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 28 points and five assists.

The Broncos are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Boise State is now 15-5 while the Bulldogs sit at 7-11. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boise State comes into the matchup boasting the 22nd fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.6. Less enviably, Fresno State is 356th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Fresno State.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Broncos are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boise State have won six out of their last 11 games against Fresno State.