Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Boise State

Current Records: New Orleans 2-6; Boise State 8-2

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos will square off against the New Orleans Privateers at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at ExtraMile Arena. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Boise State has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The Saint Louis Billikens typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Broncos proved too difficult a challenge. Boise State snuck past the Billikens with a 57-52 victory. Guard Chibuzo Agbo (18 points) was the top scorer for Boise State.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 100-61, which was the final score in New Orleans' tilt against the Portland Pilots this past Saturday.

This next game looks promising for Boise State, who are favored by a full 23 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Boise State is now 8-2 while the Privateers sit at 2-6. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Broncos enter the matchup with only 57.8 points allowed per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. Less enviably, New Orleans has allowed their opponents to shoot 51.40% from the floor on average, which is the 363rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against New Orleans.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Broncos are a big 23-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 23.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.