Who's Playing

San Diego State @ Boise State

Current Records: San Diego State 23-5; Boise State 22-7

What to Know

The #18 San Diego State Aztecs and the Boise State Broncos are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at ExtraMile Arena. San Diego State should still be feeling good after a win, while Boise State will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Aztecs skirted by the New Mexico Lobos 73-71 this past Saturday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Lamont Butler with 0:01 remaining. Having forecasted a close victory for San Diego State, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Guard Darrion Trammell (18 points) was the top scorer for San Diego State.

Meanwhile, Boise State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-68 to the San Jose State Spartans. The Broncos got double-digit scores from four players: guard Chibuzo Agbo (17), guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (14), forward Tyson Degenhart (13), and guard Max Rice (12).

Everything went the Aztecs' way against Boise State in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they made off with a 72-52 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Diego State since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $44.00

Odds

The Broncos are a slight 2-point favorite against the Aztecs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

San Diego State have won ten out of their last 17 games against Boise State.