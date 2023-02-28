Who's Playing
San Diego State @ Boise State
Current Records: San Diego State 23-5; Boise State 22-7
What to Know
The #18 San Diego State Aztecs and the Boise State Broncos are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at ExtraMile Arena. San Diego State should still be feeling good after a win, while Boise State will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Aztecs skirted by the New Mexico Lobos 73-71 this past Saturday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Lamont Butler with 0:01 remaining. Having forecasted a close victory for San Diego State, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Guard Darrion Trammell (18 points) was the top scorer for San Diego State.
Meanwhile, Boise State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-68 to the San Jose State Spartans. The Broncos got double-digit scores from four players: guard Chibuzo Agbo (17), guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (14), forward Tyson Degenhart (13), and guard Max Rice (12).
Everything went the Aztecs' way against Boise State in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they made off with a 72-52 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Diego State since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $44.00
Odds
The Broncos are a slight 2-point favorite against the Aztecs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
San Diego State have won ten out of their last 17 games against Boise State.
- Feb 03, 2023 - San Diego State 72 vs. Boise State 52
- Mar 12, 2022 - Boise State 53 vs. San Diego State 52
- Feb 22, 2022 - Boise State 58 vs. San Diego State 57
- Jan 22, 2022 - Boise State 42 vs. San Diego State 37
- Feb 27, 2021 - San Diego State 62 vs. Boise State 58
- Feb 25, 2021 - San Diego State 78 vs. Boise State 66
- Mar 06, 2020 - San Diego State 81 vs. Boise State 68
- Feb 16, 2020 - San Diego State 72 vs. Boise State 55
- Jan 11, 2020 - San Diego State 83 vs. Boise State 65
- Feb 16, 2019 - San Diego State 71 vs. Boise State 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - Boise State 88 vs. San Diego State 64
- Feb 27, 2018 - San Diego State 72 vs. Boise State 64
- Jan 13, 2018 - Boise State 83 vs. San Diego State 80
- Mar 09, 2017 - San Diego State 87 vs. Boise State 68
- Jan 07, 2017 - Boise State 78 vs. San Diego State 66
- Feb 27, 2016 - Boise State 66 vs. San Diego State 63
- Jan 16, 2016 - San Diego State 56 vs. Boise State 53