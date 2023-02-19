Who's Playing

UNLV @ Boise State

Current Records: UNLV 16-10; Boise State 20-6

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels haven't won a game against the Boise State Broncos since Feb. 26 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. UNLV and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos will be strutting in after a win while the Rebels will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UNLV came up short against the San Jose State Spartans last Tuesday, falling 75-66. A silver lining for UNLV was the play of guard EJ Harkless, who had 19 points.

Meanwhile, things were close when Boise State and the Colorado State Rams clashed this past Wednesday, but Boise State ultimately edged out the opposition 80-78. Boise State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Naje Smith, who had 17 points along with seven boards, and forward Tyson Degenhart, who had 19 points in addition to six rebounds.

UNLV is expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

UNLV is now 16-10 while Boise State sits at 20-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rebels enter the contest with 9.4 steals per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. But the Broncos come into the matchup boasting the 14th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.1. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.49

Odds

The Broncos are a solid 7-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boise State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against UNLV.