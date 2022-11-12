Who's Playing

Washington State @ Boise State

Current Records: Washington State 1-0; Boise State 0-1

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars will take on the Boise State Broncos at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Idaho Central Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 110 points combined.

Washington State was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They were the clear victors by an 83-61 margin over the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats. The Cougars got double-digit scores from four players: Mouhamed Gueye (18), DJ Rodman (16), Justin Powell (14), and Jabe Mullins (13).

Meanwhile, Boise State was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 68-66 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Washington State's win lifted them to 1-0 while Boise State's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. In their victory, Washington State relied heavily on Justin Powell, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 assists in addition to five rebounds. Boise State will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boise State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.