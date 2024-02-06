Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Florida State 12-9, Boston College 13-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles and the Boston College Eagles will face off in an ACC clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 6th at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Coming off a loss in a game Florida State was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Florida State pushed their score all the way to 92 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 101-92 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cardinals. Florida State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Jalen Warley, who scored 23 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Cameron Corhen, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds.

Even though Boston College has not done well against the Orange recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. The Eagles walked away with an 80-75 win over the Orange. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Boston College.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Boston College to victory, but perhaps none more so than Claudell Harris Jr., who scored 19 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaeden Zackery, who scored 15 points along with two steals.

The Seminoles' loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 12-9. As for the Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 13-8.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Florida State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.3 points per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Florida State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Boston College is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. Florida State might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Boston College is a 3-point favorite against Florida State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Florida State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.