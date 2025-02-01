Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Florida State 13-8, Boston College 9-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Boston College is heading back home. They and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Boston College is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took a 102-96 hit to the loss column at the hands of N. Carolina on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Eagles in their matchups with the Tar Heels: they've now lost six in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Donald Hand Jr., who posted 26 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Dion Brown, who went 8 for 11 en route to 20 points.

Even though they lost, Boston College was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Florida State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They fell 76-66 to Va. Tech. The Seminoles didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Taylor Bol Bowen, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds. Justin Thomas, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.

Boston College's loss dropped their record down to 9-11. As for Florida State, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-8.

Boston College came up short against Florida State when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 84-76. Will Boston College have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Florida State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.