Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Holy Cross 2-7, Boston College 6-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)



What to Know

Boston College will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Holy Cross Crusaders at 7:00 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Boston College will be strutting in after a win while Holy Cross will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles earned a 82-68 win over the Blue Devils.

Boston College's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Mason Madsen led the charge by scoring 15 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Donald Hand Jr., who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 78-67 to the Blue Devils.

The Eagles have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 6-3 record. As for the Crusaders, their loss dropped their record down to 2-7.

While only Boston College took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As mentioned, Boston College is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 22 points. Bettors picking Holy Cross against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Boston College have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Holy Cross struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Boston College is a big 22-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Boston College won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.