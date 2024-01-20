Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: N. Carolina 14-3, Boston College 11-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Carolina has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The N. Carolina Tar Heels and the Boston College Eagles will face off in an ACC battle at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Tar Heels didn't have too much trouble with the Cardinals at home as they won 86-70. The over/under was set at 156 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

N. Carolina's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from RJ Davis, who scored 21 points along with six assists and six rebounds. Armando Bacot was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Eagles beat the Fighting Irish 63-59 on Monday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 3:35 mark of the first half, when Boston College was facing a 31-19 deficit.

Jaeden Zackery was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 20 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Quinten Post, who scored 17 points.

The Tar Heels' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.6 points per game. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 11-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as N. Carolina and Boston College are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.9 points per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Carolina took their victory against Boston College in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 85-61. Does N. Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will Boston College turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.