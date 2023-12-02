Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: North Carolina State 4-2, Boston College 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network

What to Know

After three games on the road, Boston College is heading back home. The Boston College Eagles and the North Carolina State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. North Carolina State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Boston College, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.4% better than the opposition, a fact Boston College proved on Wednesday. They took down the Commodores 80-62. With that win, Boston College brought their scoring average up to 75.3 points per game.

Boston College can attribute much of their success to Quinten Post, who scored 24 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 blocks, and Claudell Harris Jr., who scored 22 points along with 5 rebounds. Prince Aligbe was another key contributor, scoring 9 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after some red-hot offensive attacks in their last four matchups, North Carolina State finally fizzled out on Tuesday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 72-52 walloping at the hands of the Rebels.

North Carolina State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Ben Middlebrooks, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds, and LJ Thomas who scored 7 points.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Boston College hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like North Carolina State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 77.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Boston College was pulverized by North Carolina State 92-62 in their previous matchup back in February. Can Boston College avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Carolina State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.