Who's Playing
North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Boston College Eagles
Current Records: North Carolina State 4-2, Boston College 5-2
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
After three games on the road, Boston College is heading back home. The Boston College Eagles and the North Carolina State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. North Carolina State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Boston College, who comes in off a win.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.4% better than the opposition, a fact Boston College proved on Wednesday. They took down the Commodores 80-62. With that win, Boston College brought their scoring average up to 75.3 points per game.
Boston College can attribute much of their success to Quinten Post, who scored 24 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 blocks, and Claudell Harris Jr., who scored 22 points along with 5 rebounds. Prince Aligbe was another key contributor, scoring 9 points along with 5 rebounds.
Meanwhile, after some red-hot offensive attacks in their last four matchups, North Carolina State finally fizzled out on Tuesday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 72-52 walloping at the hands of the Rebels.
North Carolina State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Ben Middlebrooks, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds, and LJ Thomas who scored 7 points.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Boston College hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like North Carolina State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 77.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Boston College was pulverized by North Carolina State 92-62 in their previous matchup back in February. Can Boston College avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
North Carolina State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.
- Feb 11, 2023 - North Carolina State 92 vs. Boston College 62
- Feb 23, 2022 - Boston College 69 vs. North Carolina State 61
- Feb 06, 2021 - North Carolina State 81 vs. Boston College 65
- Dec 30, 2020 - North Carolina State 79 vs. Boston College 76
- Feb 16, 2020 - Boston College 71 vs. North Carolina State 68
- Mar 09, 2019 - North Carolina State 73 vs. Boston College 47
- Feb 20, 2019 - North Carolina State 89 vs. Boston College 80
- Mar 07, 2018 - Boston College 91 vs. North Carolina State 87
- Feb 20, 2018 - North Carolina State 82 vs. Boston College 66
- Jan 11, 2017 - Boston College 74 vs. North Carolina State 66