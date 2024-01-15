Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Notre Dame 7-10, Boston College 10-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.06

What to Know

Boston College has been on the road for three straight, but on Monday they'll finally head home. The Boston College Eagles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The matchup between Boston College and Clemson on Saturday hardly resembled the 62-54 effort from their previous meeting. The Eagles fell 89-78 to the Tigers.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jaeden Zackery, who scored 18 points along with six assists. Another player making a difference was Mason Madsen, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish couldn't handle the Seminoles on Saturday and fell 67-58. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Notre Dame in their matchups with Florida State: they've now lost four in a row.

Notre Dame's loss came about despite a quality game from Markus Burton, who scored 20 points.

The Eagles have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-6 record this season. As for the Fighting Irish, their defeat was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 7-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Boston College hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.9 points per game. It's a different story for Notre Dame, though, as they've been averaging only 63 points per game. The only thing between Boston College and another offensive beatdown is Notre Dame. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Looking forward, Boston College is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Notre Dame.

Odds

Boston College is a big 8-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

Boston College and Notre Dame both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.