Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Pittsburgh 18-10, Boston College 15-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Boston College Eagles are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Pittsburgh found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell 69-62 to the Tigers. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Pittsburgh in their matchups with the Tigers: they've now lost 11 in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Carlton Carrington, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. He didn't help Pittsburgh's cause all that much against the Hokies on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game.

Pittsburgh struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Boston College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They fell to the Cavaliers 72-68.

Boston College's defeat came about despite a quality game from Quinten Post, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. Post didn't help Boston College's cause all that much against the Wolfpack on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Jaeden Zackery was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

The Panthers' loss dropped their record down to 18-10. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-13.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pittsburgh haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Pittsburgh's way against the Eagles when the teams last played back in February of 2023 as the Panthers made off with a 77-58 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Pittsburgh since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.