Who's Playing
Pittsburgh Panthers @ Boston College Eagles
Current Records: Pittsburgh 18-10, Boston College 15-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Boston College Eagles are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Pittsburgh found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell 69-62 to the Tigers. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Pittsburgh in their matchups with the Tigers: they've now lost 11 in a row.
The losing side was boosted by Carlton Carrington, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. He didn't help Pittsburgh's cause all that much against the Hokies on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game.
Pittsburgh struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, Boston College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They fell to the Cavaliers 72-68.
Boston College's defeat came about despite a quality game from Quinten Post, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. Post didn't help Boston College's cause all that much against the Wolfpack on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Jaeden Zackery was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six rebounds and three steals.
The Panthers' loss dropped their record down to 18-10. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-13.
Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pittsburgh haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Everything went Pittsburgh's way against the Eagles when the teams last played back in February of 2023 as the Panthers made off with a 77-58 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Pittsburgh since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Pittsburgh has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.
- Feb 14, 2023 - Pittsburgh 77 vs. Boston College 58
- Mar 08, 2022 - Boston College 66 vs. Pittsburgh 46
- Jan 30, 2022 - Boston College 69 vs. Pittsburgh 56
- Jan 08, 2022 - Pittsburgh 69 vs. Boston College 67
- Jan 22, 2020 - Pittsburgh 74 vs. Boston College 72
- Mar 12, 2019 - Pittsburgh 80 vs. Boston College 70
- Feb 12, 2019 - Boston College 66 vs. Pittsburgh 57
- Feb 13, 2018 - Boston College 81 vs. Pittsburgh 58
- Feb 08, 2017 - Pittsburgh 83 vs. Boston College 72
- Jan 16, 2016 - Pittsburgh 84 vs. Boston College 61