SMU Mustangs @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: SMU 9-2, Boston College 7-4

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: The CW Network

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Boston College Eagles and the SMU Mustangs are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Boston College took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They secured a 73-69 W over Stonehill. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Eagles as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Boston College's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Donald Hand Jr., who had 12 points plus five rebounds, and Chad Venning, who went 6 for 10 en route to 13 points. What's more, Hand Jr. also posted a 60% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, SMU waltzed into their game on Saturday with four straight wins... but they left with five. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 74-64.

SMU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from B.J. Edwards, who posted 12 points in addition to eight rebounds and six assists. Edwards had some trouble finding his footing against Virginia last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Matt Cross, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Boston College's win bumped their record up to 7-4. As for SMU, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Boston College has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SMU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.