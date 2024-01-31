Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Syracuse 14-6, Boston College 12-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

Syracuse has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Syracuse Orange and the Boston College Eagles will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Boston College is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Syracuse in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Saturday, the Orange were able to grind out a solid win over the Wolfpack, taking the game 77-65.

Syracuse relied on the efforts of Judah Mintz, who scored 20 points along with nine assists and four steals, and J.J. Starling, who scored 26 points. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Chris Bell, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, Boston College's game on Saturday was all tied up 23-23 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Fighting Irish and snuck past 61-58. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Boston College can attribute much of their success to Devin McGlockton, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds.

The Orange have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season. As for the Eagles, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Syracuse was able to grind out a solid win over Boston College when the teams last played on January 10th, winning 69-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Syracuse since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boston College is a 4.5-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

Syracuse has won all of the games they've played against Boston College in the last 5 years.