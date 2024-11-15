Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Temple 3-0, Boston College 1-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The Temple Owls are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Boston College Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Owls are looking to tack on another W to their three-game streak on the road dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, Temple earned a 69-61 win over Drexel.

Temple relied on the efforts of Jamal Mashburn Jr., who posted 20 points along with five rebounds, and Zion Stanford, who went 9 for 13 en route to 23 points. Mashburn Jr.'s evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Boston College last Friday, but the final result did not. They suffered a bruising 80-55 defeat at the hands of VCU. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Eagles have suffered since March 2nd.

Boston College's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Roger McFarlane, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Donald Hand Jr., who earned 17 points along with eight rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Hand Jr. a new career-high in offensive rebounds (three).

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Boston College struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as VCU racked up 14.

Temple's victory bumped their record up to 3-0. As for Boston College, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Temple has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Temple is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Odds

Boston College is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Owls as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

